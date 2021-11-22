Advertisement

Minnesota National Guard to reinforce nursing home staffs

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announces measures on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, to use the Minnesota...
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announces measures on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, to use the Minnesota National Guard to alleviate staffing shortages at health care facilities that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 surge. The governor spoke outside North Memorial Health Hospital in the Minneapolis suburb of Robbinsdale. (AP Photo/Grant Schulte)(Grant Schulte | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota National Guard will deploy 400 members to reinforce nursing staffs at long-term care facilities that have been struggling with severe personnel shortages amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Tim Walz on Monday also proposed using $50 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to help these facilities hire and retain staff.

The 400 Guard members will start training as certified nursing assistants and as temporary nursing aides over the next week.

The reinforcements from the Guard follow the governor’s announcement last week that the Department of Defense will send medical teams to Hennepin County Medical Center and St. Cloud Hospital.

