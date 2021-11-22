Advertisement

Murder of Medford hunter still unsolved as 20 year mark approaches

(MGN)
(MGN)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) -- Tuesday marks 20 years since the unsolved homicide of a Medford man.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Department says James Southworth, 37, had been hunting alone on the afternoon of Nov. 23, 2001, on property owned by a relative in Clark County, southeast of Chili near the Wood County line. Southworth’s body was located at about 7:30 am the next day. He died as a result of two gunshot wounds to the back.

Witnesses say they remember seeing a vehicle parked on Fairhaven Avenue, north of the closed bridge where Southworth’s body was found, from approximately 8 a.m. to 4:15 pm. on Nov. 23.

The vehicle is described as a silver/gray or off-white Nissan or Chevy S-10 style truck, possibly a late 1980s model, possibly having a light tan, beige or off-white stripe on the truck’s side panel, low to the ground, with a light-colored fiberglass topper that also may have had a tan or beige stripe along its side. In addition, law enforcement is attempting to locate three Asian males, one wearing hunting attire, who was seen standing around the open end gate of that truck on Nov. 23, 2001, at around noon. It is believed these individuals may be possible witnesses in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Department directly at 1-800-743-2420.

Southworth’s family and friends have posted a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his death.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
UW-Eau Claire wins the 2021 NCAA D# Volleyball Championship
UW-Eau Claire volleyball wins national championship
Two bucks that Kris Lang and Rod Nowack hunted Saturday morning on opening day of gun deer...
Hunters show off their big bucks on opening day
Several bags broke open, spreading money — mainly $1 and $20 bills — all over the lanes and...
Drivers scramble as cash falls from armored truck on freeway
The Wood County Health Department is seeing its highest COVID-19 case rate of 2021.
Wood County Health Department in COVID-19 “crisis mode”

Latest News

Christmas Village at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls
A Look Inside: Christmas Village
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
Fund established for families impacted by Waukesha parade
STREET A THON #1
STREET A THON #1
STREET A THON #2
STREET A THON #2