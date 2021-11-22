Advertisement

Safety top of mind for this year’s Clearwater Winter Parade

(FILE) The Clearwater Winter Parade is held in Eau Claire, Wis. each year.(WEAU)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Organizers for an annual parade in Eau Claire are mindful of this week’s tragic incident in Waukesha and are keeping safety top of mind for this year’s event.

The Clearwater Winter Parade will be held on Dec. 3.

City of Eau Claire recreation manager Dawn Comte said they are mindful of safety precautions as they prepare for this year’s parade. Comte said that the parade organizers are working with Eau Claire organizations, such as the Eau Claire Police Department, to make sure everyone is safe and said she hopes that Sunday’s incident in Waukesha doesn’t deter anyone from attending.

“We are going to do our best to ensure the safety of our participants and spectators, as we always do,” Comte said. “We will be focusing on that a little extra, just becuse that does just bring it to light when it’s that close to home.”

Comte said anywhere from 12,000 to 15,000 people are expected to turn out for the parade, which she said currently has 40 entries. Comte said that they are hoping to get 55 to 60 entries for the parade.

Last year’s parade was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

