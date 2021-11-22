Van service takes veterans to VA hospital in Minneapolis

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A special service is going the extra mile for veterans and families in the Chippewa Valley. One van run by the Eau Claire Veteran Services is helping Chippewa Valley veterans get to the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Minneapolis at no cost.

“A big need is just getting to medical appointments,” Adam Kohls, Assistant Director of Veteran Services for Eau Claire County said. “If you get to medical appointments, you’re just a lot healthier and can do a lot more. If that’s slowing our veterans down from getting the help they need then if it’s as simple as getting a van then we’re going to do it.”

Kohls says getting a van to service vets has been a long time coming.

“As we were doing this, we kind of dug into our files and there were talks about getting one the early 2000′s, “So, we just, we just dug deep into this and we finally got it.”

Through the help of community donations, Veteran Services was able to buy a wheelchair-accessible in 2018. The gas and insurance are paid for by the VA Hospital.

Peter Holemen, a veteran living in Eau Claire, is one of the original riders of the van. he says he enjoys the sense of camaraderie and being ale to save some money.

“It’s nice for us veterans to get together and meet each other and talk too and along with the drivers,” Holemen said. “The van has helped save myself from spending hundreds if not thousands of dollars.”

Due to the pandemic, Kohls says the van has had to cut back on trips.

“We used to go three days a week and then COVID hit and now it’s more once a week,” Kohls said.

Part of the reason is driver shortages. The van’s drivers are all volunteers.

“Again, that’s part of the reason again we’re only going once a week,” Kohls said. “We’re always looking for more drivers. The more drivers we have, the more trips we can do.”

Holemen hopes more drivers come forward because the van doesn’t just help the vets. It helps those who love them too.

“It doesn’t benefit us and our families,” Holemen said. “You can’t forget the families that have to put up with us. I highly recommend it to anyone.”

The van leaves from the Eau Claire County parking lot every Tuesday around 7 a.m. and leaves Minneapolis around 3 p.m. Due to COVID-19, spots are limited for each trip.

For more information about the van service or about being a volunteer driver, click here. You can also call, (715) 839-4744.

