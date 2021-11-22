Advertisement

Vigil planned for those affected by Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy

Witnesses say a red SUV drove through a series of barricades then plowed into a marching band and crowd participating in the parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin faith leaders will hold a prayer vigil Monday evening for the community to come together following the deaths of five people after a SUV plowed through the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

The Association of Waukesha Congregations will host the vigil at 5 p.m. at Cutler Park, according to the Waukesha Police Department. The Brookfield- Elm Grove Interfaith Network and the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee will also assist with the event.

The Waukesha Public Library will close at 4 p.m. so the public can park in their lot, police say. The Downtown South Street Parking Ramp will also offer free parking, as well as Les Paul Middle School, the lot across from Fire Station #1 and the City Lot #8 behind Taco Johns.

If you are experiencing emotional distress, the Waukesha Police Department asks people to call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990.

Officials added that there is a Friends and Family Resource Center set up for those affected by this tragedy from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Carroll University’s Campus Center ballroom.

