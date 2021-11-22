Advertisement

Wickstrom announces judicial candidacy for Branch 6 in Eau Claire County

Beverly Wickstrom, who announced her candidacy for Eau Claire County Circuit Court Branch 6...
Beverly Wickstrom, who announced her candidacy for Eau Claire County Circuit Court Branch 6 judge on Monday, has practiced law in Eau Claire for the past 38 years(Provided by Beverly Wickstrom)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The first judicial candidate for the newly-created sixth branch of the Eau Claire County Circuit Court is announcing their run.

Beverly Wickstrom made the announcement Monday.

Wickstrom, who has practiced law in Eau Claire for the past 38 years, said she looks forward to putting her skills and experience to use as a judge.

“It has always been my hope to spend the last part of my career serving Eau Claire County as a Circuit Court judge,” Wickstrom said.

Wickstrom received her bachelors degree from Lawrence University in 1980 and received her law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1983.

Branch 6 of the Eau Claire County Circuit Court will be added in 2022.

