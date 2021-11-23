Advertisement

Eau Claire Council discusses city fees, housing grant & Sonnentag Complex

(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - City fees and licenses, affordable housing and more were up for discussion at the Eau Claire City Council meeting.

Monday night, the public had a chance to weigh-in on a change to city fees for next year.

The council also discussed an affordable housing grant of more than $307,000 for apartments coming to the area.

Rezoning the property on Menomonie Street slated to become the Sonnentag Complex was also open for comment.

The council is scheduled to vote on these items during its meeting Tuesday, November 23 at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Two bucks that Kris Lang and Rod Nowack hunted Saturday morning on opening day of gun deer...
Hunters show off their big bucks on opening day
UW-Eau Claire wins the 2021 NCAA D# Volleyball Championship
UW-Eau Claire volleyball wins national championship
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

Witnesses say a red SUV drove through a series of barricades then plowed into a marching band...
Vigil held for those affected by Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy
Though monoclonal antibodies are an effective treatment for COVID-19, doctors still stress...
Monoclonal antibodies are effective COVID-19 treatment, not substitute for vaccination
SportScene 13 Monday @ SIX
SportScene 13 Monday @ SIX
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
“Acknowledge it”: Clinical psychologist offers advice for kids, families processing trauma of Waukesha holiday parade