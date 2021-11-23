Eau Claire Council discusses city fees, housing grant & Sonnentag Complex

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - City fees and licenses, affordable housing and more were up for discussion at the Eau Claire City Council meeting.

Monday night, the public had a chance to weigh-in on a change to city fees for next year.

The council also discussed an affordable housing grant of more than $307,000 for apartments coming to the area.

Rezoning the property on Menomonie Street slated to become the Sonnentag Complex was also open for comment.

The council is scheduled to vote on these items during its meeting Tuesday, November 23 at 4 p.m.

