Advertisement

Eau Juicy Cajun Seafood to offer free Thanksgiving meal

By Phoebe Murray
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Have your bibs and crab-crackers at the ready this Thanksgiving because Eau Juicy is shelling out the seafood for the community.

The family-owned Cajun Seafood restaurant located on north Clairemont is spending its day of giving, offering free dinner to anyone in need this Turkey Day.

In a buffet style from 5p.m. to 7p.m. Thursday, Eau Juicy will be offering seafood specials in addition to the Thanksgiving staples including Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and green beans.

Owner Xavier Yang joins Hello Wisconsin live Tuesday morning to discuss the restaurants opening months and why him and his family are choosing to spend their Thanksgiving, thanking the community.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Two bucks that Kris Lang and Rod Nowack hunted Saturday morning on opening day of gun deer...
Hunters show off their big bucks on opening day
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Children’s Wisconsin: 3 sets of siblings injured in Waukesha parade incident

Latest News

EAU JUICY #3
EAU JUICY #3
Eau Juicy to Host Free Thanksgiving Dinner (11/23/2021) WEAU Live 3
Eau Juicy to Host Free Thanksgiving Dinner (11/23/2021) WEAU Live 3
UWEC Women's Volleyball Team win D3 National Championship
UWEC Women's Volleyball Team wins D3 National Championship Interview (11/23/2021)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (11/23/2021)