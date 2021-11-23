Eau Juicy Cajun Seafood to offer free Thanksgiving meal

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Have your bibs and crab-crackers at the ready this Thanksgiving because Eau Juicy is shelling out the seafood for the community.

The family-owned Cajun Seafood restaurant located on north Clairemont is spending its day of giving, offering free dinner to anyone in need this Turkey Day.

In a buffet style from 5p.m. to 7p.m. Thursday, Eau Juicy will be offering seafood specials in addition to the Thanksgiving staples including Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and green beans.

Owner Xavier Yang joins Hello Wisconsin live Tuesday morning to discuss the restaurants opening months and why him and his family are choosing to spend their Thanksgiving, thanking the community.

