First responders and active military members receive free meals on #ThankfulTuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the spirit of giving and being thankful, first responders and active military members could receive a free meal on Tuesday as part of #ThankfulTuesday.

For the fifth year, Courtesy Corporation-owned McDonalds gave out free combo meals to police officers, EMTs, firefighters, and military service members. All they had to do was show their badge or be in uniform.

Area supervisor Jesse Schoenfuss says this is just a way to thank the men and women who are active and helping our communities.

“I think it’s just a good way for us to reach out to those who have been so helpful for all of us in need and to show our appreciation for everybody that puts in the long hours and extra time and puts their life out there in these difficult times to make our lives a little bit safer and easier,” Schoenfuss said.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.