Flags to fly at half-staff for Beloit officer who died after contracting COVID-19

Beloit Police Officer Daniel Daly died on Nov. 15, 2021, from COVID-19 complications.
Beloit Police Officer Daniel Daly died on Nov. 15, 2021, from COVID-19 complications.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags across Wisconsin will fly at half-staff on Wednesday to honor a longtime Beloit Police Dept. officer who died last week after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Daniel J. Daly served with the police department for 23 years before passing away on Monday, Nov. 15, from complications from the virus. Funeral services for Daly were set for Wednesday at Assumption Catholic Church, in Beloit, according to his obituary.

Gov. Tony Evers signed the executive order Tuesday, directing that flags be lowered at all state buildings and military installations, saying, “Dan dedicated more than two decades of his life to selflessly serving the people of this state, and Kathy and I extend our deepest sympathies to his family, the Beloit Police Dept., and to all of those who loved him.”

The department indicated that the 48-year-old Daly is survived by his wife and two children.

Officers were present to escort his body from the hospital and will remain by his side through Wednesday when he is buried with Law Enforcement Honors, BPD said.

