Advertisement

Fort McCoy Refugee Mission

Throughout the course of the mission, the DPW will continue to make sure evacuees have a safe...
Throughout the course of the mission, the DPW will continue to make sure evacuees have a safe and well-maintained place to stay.(WMTV)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) - Plenty of work has gone into welcoming Afghan refugees on Base at Fort McCoy .

The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works provides a lot of the ‘behind-the-scenes’ support.

The DPW is responsible for the Base’s infrastructure. At first, they had to figure out which buildings and facilities were available or could be reassigned to the Operation Allies Welcome Mission.

They also provided space for additional military personnel who arrived to help with the mission.

In the early days, DPW personnel were on hand 24-7 so that issues could be addressed as soon as possible.

Throughout the course of the mission, the DPW will continue to make sure evacuees have a safe and well-maintained place to stay.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
FILE
Three people hurt in Dunn Co. crash
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Children’s Wisconsin: 3 sets of siblings injured in Waukesha parade incident
Two bucks that Kris Lang and Rod Nowack hunted Saturday morning on opening day of gun deer...
Hunters show off their big bucks on opening day

Latest News

Beloit Police Officer Daniel Daly died on Nov. 15, 2021, from COVID-19 complications.
Flags to fly at half-staff for Beloit officer who died after contracting COVID-19
Importance Of Organ And Tissue Donation
Importance Of Organ And Tissue Donation (11/23/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (11/23/21)
Noah Vetterkind
Bond set at $15,000 for Owen man accused of possessing child pornography