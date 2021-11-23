Fort McCoy Refugee Mission

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) - Plenty of work has gone into welcoming Afghan refugees on Base at Fort McCoy .

The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works provides a lot of the ‘behind-the-scenes’ support.

The DPW is responsible for the Base’s infrastructure. At first, they had to figure out which buildings and facilities were available or could be reassigned to the Operation Allies Welcome Mission.

They also provided space for additional military personnel who arrived to help with the mission.

In the early days, DPW personnel were on hand 24-7 so that issues could be addressed as soon as possible.

Throughout the course of the mission, the DPW will continue to make sure evacuees have a safe and well-maintained place to stay.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.