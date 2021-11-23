Advertisement

Man sentenced to 5 years on methamphetamine charge

Officers searched the car and found a toolbox in the trunk that contained approximately 465 grams, or just over 1 pound of methamphetamine.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minnesota man is sentenced to five years in federal prison on a methamphetamine charge.

Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, is announcing that 25-year-old Zakaree Stelzer of Lakeville, Minnesota, was sentenced Nov. 22 by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to five years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to court documents, Stelzer pleaded guilty to this charge on Aug. 26, 2021.

On Dec. 10, 2020, an officer from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department pulled over a car occupied by Stelzer and his co-defendant, Doua Moua, for a cracked windshield and reckless driving. The officer confirmed that Stelzer and Moua both had active state arrest warrants.

During post-arrest interviews, Stelzer and Moua admitted buying the methamphetamine together in the Twin Cities. Stelzer and Moua both stated that they intended to sell the methamphetamine in the Wisconsin Rapids area.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Conley noted that Stelzer’s possession of a “staggering amount” of methamphetamine was troubling. Judge Conley stated that telephone records showed that Stelzer had a history of trafficking drugs in the Wisconsin Rapids area. However, Judge Conley also noted that Stelzer’s criminal history was limited.

Moua was previously sentenced by Judge Conley to 6 years in federal prison for his role in the offense on October 19, 2021.

The charge against Stelzer was a result of an investigation conducted by the West Central Drug Task Force, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, Mondovi Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

