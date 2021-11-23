Advertisement

Medical personnel honored for saving cardiac arrest patients

7R-CAPE Hero Awards
7R-CAPE Hero Awards(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rescue workers in the Coulee Region are being recognized for saving people suffering from cardiac arrest.

7 Rivers Cardiac Arrest Preparedness and Education (7R-CAPE) is honoring nearly 300 people over the next several months.

Tuesday morning, personnel from Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance and Gundersen MedComm in La Crosse received Hero Awards.

7R-CAPE normally presents awards annually during a banquet, but COVID precautions are leading members of the group to hand them out in-person.

EMS Educator Tom Carpenter says the awards are being distributed among the many different people that it takes to help someone going through cardiac arrest.

“You have the dispatchers, the emergency medical dispatchers, the 911 dispatchers, the first responders, bystanders, all kinds of different walks of life,” Carpenter listed. " Then you have your firefighters, and paramedics, and first responder groups.”

According to 7R-CAPE, over 300,000 people in the United States die from sudden cardiac arrest each year.

The survival rate hovers around 5-10% in unprepared communities, but increases to 50% among communities that have active, trained, and ready emergency service personnel.

Members of the La Crosse Fire Department will receive Hero Awards on Nov. 30 at Fire Station #3 on Losey Boulevard.

