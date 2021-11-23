Advertisement

Monoclonal antibodies are effective COVID-19 treatment, not substitute for vaccination

By Max Cotton
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With local COVID-19 cases on the rise the past month according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more people may be turning to monoclonal antibody treatments for the virus.

Doctors, however, stress patients should not rely solely on them.

Prevea Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ken Johnson said monoclonal antibodies are lab-made proteins that help the body fight COVID-19.

“They’re indicated when you have mild to moderate illness and you have risk factors for severe illness such as age, heart problems, lung problems, diabetes or kidney problems,” he said.

Johnson said receiving the treatment within 10 days of the onset of symptoms can reduce the risk of hospitalization by half.

He added he only has a limited supply of the treatment, which is administered through IV infusion.

“We do have to look at our doses and then we have look at all the patients who might be eligible for it and we pick the ones that are most likely to be severely ill and they’re the ones who are going to get it on a given day,” Johnson said.

Johnson, along with Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese and Mayo Clinic Health System pharmacist Richard Arndt, said vaccination is the best medical treatment for COVID-19.

“Monoclonal antibodies are a great help but they don’t support someone when they get exposed to immediately start fighting off COVID-19,” Giese said.

“They are a pathway to help reduce the symptoms and the progression of the patient’s disease state,” Arndt said. “However, they are not a long-term solution in order to prevent COVID-19 infection rates and progression.”

“The first thing you want to do is to not get the virus at all and the best way to do that is isolation and vaccine,” Johnson said.

Giese said those who are fully vaccinated are 11 times more likely to avoid hospitalization for COVID-19.

Both Johnson and Arndt said people can receive monoclonal antibodies regardless of vaccination status.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Two bucks that Kris Lang and Rod Nowack hunted Saturday morning on opening day of gun deer...
Hunters show off their big bucks on opening day
UW-Eau Claire wins the 2021 NCAA D# Volleyball Championship
UW-Eau Claire volleyball wins national championship
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

SportScene 13 Monday @ SIX
SportScene 13 Monday @ SIX
Witnesses say a red SUV drove through a series of barricades then plowed into a marching band...
Vigil planned for those affected by Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy
Lonnie Heidtke is a Vietnam War vet from Chippewa Falls
Chippewa Falls Vietnam War veteran thanked on national TV
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade