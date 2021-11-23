Three people hurt in Dunn Co. crash

DUNN CO., Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Dunn County.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 22. A caller reported two vehicles crashed head-on on 980th Avenue, west of 370th Street in the Town of Hay River. The caller reported one of the vehicles was on fire with two people inside.

At the scene, deputies with the Dunn County Sheriff’s Officer and officers with the Boyceville Police Department pulled the two people from the burning vehicle.

The preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle going east and a vehicle going west on 980th Avenue hit head-on at the crest of a hill.

Two people in the eastbound vehicle suffered serious injuries and were airlifted from the scene. One person in the westbound vehicle was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol. The names of those involved aren’t being released yet.

