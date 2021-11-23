Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire Volleyball team talks about winning National Championship on Hello Wisconsin

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-Eau Claire volleyball team captured the programs first NCAA Division 3 National Championship this past weekend in St. Louis. The Blugolds knocked off Calvin University from Michigan in the title match on Saturday night to finish with a record of 35-3. UW-Eau Claire head coach Kim Wudi, along with super seniors Makenzie Bachmann and Taylor Scalia spoke with Hello Wisconsin’s Bob Gallaher about their amazing journey.

