UW-Eau Claire Volleyball team talks about winning National Championship on Hello Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-Eau Claire volleyball team captured the programs first NCAA Division 3 National Championship this past weekend in St. Louis. The Blugolds knocked off Calvin University from Michigan in the title match on Saturday night to finish with a record of 35-3. UW-Eau Claire head coach Kim Wudi, along with super seniors Makenzie Bachmann and Taylor Scalia spoke with Hello Wisconsin’s Bob Gallaher about their amazing journey.

