WATCH: Doorbell video shows police catching up to Waukesha parade suspect

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WMTV) - Newly released doorbell video shows the man accused of crashing his SUV into a crowd of revelers at the Waukesha Christmas parade moments before his arrest.

According to the video obtained by NBC News, the suspect, Darrell Brooks, is seen apparently pleading for help, asking the homeowner to call him an Uber and saying he was homeless.

The Nov. 21 video also shows authorities arriving at the Waukesha home and telling Brooks to put his hands up.

It isn’t clear whether the house, roughly a half-mile from the Waukesha Christmas parade route, is where police placed him under arrest. The Waukesha Police Dept. did not respond to NBC News’ request for comment on the video Monday.

Brooks is accused of killing at least five people and leaving 48 injured when his SUV drove into the crowd at the parade, according to authorities. Police said he had left the scene of a domestic dispute and didn’t appear to know anyone in the parade when he drove into the route.

