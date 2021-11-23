Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR provides updates, safety tips for gun deer hunting season

The DNR said that after below-average harvests in 2019 and 2020, 2021 seemed poised to provide...
The DNR said that after below-average harvests in 2019 and 2020, 2021 seemed poised to provide more opportunities for deer hunters in Wisconsin.(David Kenyon | MI Dept. of Natural Resources)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource is providing updates on the number of deer harvested, licenses sold and safety updates Tuesday morning.

The DNR and Wisconsin Department of Health Services made the update three days into the nine-day gun deer hunting season in the state.

Before this year’s hunt, the DNR said that after below-average harvests in 2019 and 2020, 2021 seemed poised to provide more opportunities for deer hunters across Wisconsin.

The DNR reminded hunters to use the Hunt Wild Wisconsin app to get up-to-date information such as hunting hours and property information as well as details on registering deer. Additionally, the DNR provided an update on safety tips, which are also available on the DNR website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Two bucks that Kris Lang and Rod Nowack hunted Saturday morning on opening day of gun deer...
Hunters show off their big bucks on opening day
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Children’s Wisconsin: 3 sets of siblings injured in Waukesha parade incident

Latest News

The national champion UW-Eau Claire volleyball team made an appearance on WEAU's Hello...
UW-Eau Claire Volleyball team talks about winning National Championship on Hello Wisconsin
The ECA Stars defeated the Onalaska Hilltoppers 3-2
SportScene 13 for Monday, November 22nd
The UW-Eau Claire women's volleyball returned to campus after winning their national title on...
Blugolds return home as champions
Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph, center, celebrates with teammates after kicking a 29-yard...
Vikings outlast Rodgers, Packers 34-31 on game-ending FG