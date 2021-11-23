Wisconsin DNR provides updates, safety tips for gun deer hunting season

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource is providing updates on the number of deer harvested, licenses sold and safety updates Tuesday morning.

The DNR and Wisconsin Department of Health Services made the update three days into the nine-day gun deer hunting season in the state.

Before this year’s hunt, the DNR said that after below-average harvests in 2019 and 2020, 2021 seemed poised to provide more opportunities for deer hunters across Wisconsin.

The DNR reminded hunters to use the Hunt Wild Wisconsin app to get up-to-date information such as hunting hours and property information as well as details on registering deer. Additionally, the DNR provided an update on safety tips, which are also available on the DNR website.

