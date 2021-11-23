Advertisement

Wonderland Parade preparations in Chippewa Falls

The Bridge to Wonderland Parade is held in Downtown Chippewa Falls(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

After taking a year off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The Bridge to Wonderland Parade in Chippewa Falls will be held Saturday, December 4 at 6:00 p.m.

The parade starts at the intersection of N. Bridge and Spruce Streets and travels down Bridge Street to Spring Street.

This year’s theme is Elves & Gnomes.

Chippewa Falls Main Street Director Teri Ouimette talks about the event that’s become a family tradition, along with Small Business Saturday, which is held November 27.

Chippewa Falls Main Street Website

