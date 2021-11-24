‘Bucks in 6′ coffee blend honors 2021 NBA champions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of their NBA Championship win this year, the Milwaukee Bucks and Colectivo Coffee are launching a “Bucks in 6″ blend of coffee.

Plus, it’ll be ready just in time for Black Friday.

The blend will be brewed at Colectivo locations in Wisconsin from Nov. 26 through Nov. 30. It is also available in one-pound bags at all Wisconsin Colectivo cafes, Bucks Pro Shops inside Fiserv Forum and on both groups’ websites. It will also be available at select grocery stores.

Colectivo Vice President of Branding, Marketing, and E-commerce Megan Suardini said they were thrilled to collaborate on this project.

“We look forward to more exciting things to come both on the court and in cafes this season, and appreciate the opportunity to give back to our community in such a creative way,” Suardini said. “Go, Bucks!”

One dollar from every bag sold will benefit The Bucks Foundation, which works to help underserved populations of Wisconsin through financial grants and partnerships with education, health and community groups.

The first 50 people who buy a one-pound bag in Colectivo cafes or any of the Pro Shops will also receive a commemorative poster. There are also multiple editions of the packaging in “Bucks in 6″ designs, which will be released throughout the 2021-22 season.

