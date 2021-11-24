Crews wrap up environmental testing at Spooner Middle School 2 weeks after ‘epoxy-like’ odor

SPOONER, WI -- Two weeks after a strong odor sickened dozens of students and staff at Spooner Middle School, crews wrapped up their current phase of environmental testing today Wednesday.

District leaders say they expect lab results back sometime the week of December 6.

They hope those findings will help them determine what led to the epoxy-like odor.

About 50 people needed medical treatment and at least two students were transferred outside Spooner to a hospital.

The middle school is closed and students are remote learning until the Spooner Fire Department deems the building safe again.

