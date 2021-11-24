Dog reunites with family after taking mini-excursion through Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A dog who got a little too carried away when he decided to take his own vacation in Wisconsin apart from his family was reunited with them Monday, thanks to State Patrol.

In a Facebook post, officials say Satch the Labrador jumped out of a horse trailer in a parking lot to begin his journey. He then made a few stops to peruse local businesses in DeForest.

In continuing his adventure, he was later dropped off at State Patrol’s Southwest Region Headquarters.

He met with the troopers and hung out with dispatch to top off his visit to the Badger State.

His family, who was on their way back to Ohio, was able to reunite with him. Thanks for visiting!

Yesterday, Satch the Labrador decided to #TravelWisconsin. After jumping out of a horse trailer in a parking lot, he... Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.