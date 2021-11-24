Advertisement

Dunn County enters crisis standards–highest covid-19 case rate of 2021

The DCHD must move to a crisis model for notifying positive cases and contact tracing efforts...
The DCHD must move to a crisis model for notifying positive cases and contact tracing efforts starting Nov. 24.(KWQC)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Health Department is releasing a new COVID-19 update.

According to the DCHD, as of Nov. 24, 2021, Dunn County has 508 active cases of COVID-19 and a 7-day average of over 48 new cases per day.

The DCHD is no longer able to follow-up with everyone who is positive with COVID-19 and their close contacts. The DCHD must move to a crisis model for notifying positive cases and contact tracing efforts starting Nov. 24.

The DCHD says If you have tested positive for COVID-19 please stay home and isolate (separate from others) immediately for a minimum of 10 days from the start of your symptoms or the date you were tested if you have no symptoms.

For more information on quarantine timelines visit here.

For Dunn County community information including COVID-19 updates, you can visit their website.

