Eau Claire City Council votes on fees, rezoning & housing

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some Eau Claire City Services will cost a little more in 2022. Council members approved a number of fee increases during Tuesday’s meeting.

Council President Terry Weld said fee increases are nothing new, calling the rate hikes “average.” Click HERE for a list of city fees for 2022.

The Eau Claire City Council also approved a rezoning request for the property on Menomonie Street where the Sonnentag Complex is being built. It will now be classified as Community Commercial – Planned Development.

A resolution authorizing an affordable housing grant totaling more than $307,000 to Prairie Heights Residences LLC was also approved by the council.

