Former Badgers, Waukesha natives give back to families affected by parade tragedy

Derek Watt, Kevin Zeitler and Joe Schobert are all originally from Waukesha.
(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three former Wisconsin Badgers are donating to assist with funeral and medical expenses incurred by those affected from the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

Derek Watt, Kevin Zeitler and Joe Schobert all posted on Twitter that they were donating to the United for Waukesha Community Fund, which was set up by the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County and the Waukesha County Community Foundation.

The three all stated that they are here for the community and felt this was the best way to help families who were directly affected.

“Our primary goal is to have the focus remain on the families who were directly impacted by last weekend’s tragedy and to hep make sure any financial burdens are taken care of,” they wrote.

All three of the men are all originally from Waukesha.

JJ Watt, the oldest of the three Watt brothers, tweeted on Sunday and called the event “horrific.”

