Hope Gospel Mission to host Annual Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing are all being prepped Wednesday, as Hope Gospel Mission gets ready for its Annual Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner.

The dinner is being offered as a curb side pick-up drive through option, or dine-in this year.

No reservations are needed.

The traditional meal is free to everyone and will include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, green beans, cranberries, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie.

The Thanksgiving Day Dinner will be Thursday, Nov. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This special free community event will be at the Hope Renewal Center for Men located at 2650 Mercantile Drive (Across from Festival Foods on Eau Claire’s west side).

