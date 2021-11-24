Advertisement

Logan Middle School students providing pies for Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin Pie(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students at Logan Middle School are pitching in for La Crosse’s 40th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

For more than 25 years, students have been personally baking pumpkin pies to be enjoyed by dinner attendees.

“The amount of pies that we are able to give to them, they are so grateful,” Family & Consumer Science Teacher Katelyn Hoffman said. “People get to actually have pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving, and I hope that we can keep doing this for years to come.”

Hoffman says baking the pies help students feel like they’re making a difference for those who struggle during the holidays.

“Yes, they are learning so many things from baking a pie, but it’s not necessarily about the actual pie,” Hoffman explained. “They’re helping other people, giving other people something tasty on a holiday that can be kind of sad, or really happy, so food will just bring people together.”

Nearly 100 pies are being provided by students around the La Crosse School District.

Hoffman hopes the experience will showcase the importance of giving back to the community.

“For the rest of their life it will follow them, and they can even add this to their resume, or build up these hours to help them towards different community projects,” Hoffman said. “If I inspire them now to do this, hopefully they will just keep doing it as they get older.”

The pies can be enjoyed at the Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the La Crosse Center, which will be held from 11 AM-3 PM on Nov. 25.

