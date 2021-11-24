Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin names new chief nursing officer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Lisa Archer, R.N., is named chief nursing officer for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin.

“I am honored and excited to join Mayo Clinic Health System and the Southwest Wisconsin leadership team,” Archer said. “I look forward to partnering with leadership, the nursing team and other care providers to continue providing high-quality care to patients in this region. I’m also looking forward to innovating care delivery and environments of care, and maximizing effectiveness in these challenging times and beyond.”

According to a release from Mayo Clinic Health System, throughout her nursing career, Archer has cared for patients of all ages. She has been a nursing leader for more than 15 years. In her most recent role, Archer was patient care director for The Mother Baby Center at United Hospital and Children’s Minnesota in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Prior to that, she was the administrative nursing supervisor at M Health Fairview in Minneapolis.

Archer officially succeeds Fratzke, who was chief nursing officer for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin from 2017 to April of 2021. Fratzke is now vice chair of Nursing at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Jorgenson filled the interm role this summer until her recent retirement. Prinsen has since filled that role and will remain interim chief nursing officer until Archer begins next month.

Archer holds a Master of Arts in nursing - transformational nursing leadership from Augsburg University and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from St. Catherine University. She also has an Associate of Science in nursing from North Hennepin Community College. She is a candidate for a doctor of nursing practice and an MBA from St. Catherine University, with expected graduation in spring 2022.

