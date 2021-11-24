Menomonie nonprofit working to provide holiday meals to veterans

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The holiday season is here and a Menomonie nonprofit is working hard to make sure veterans and their families can enjoy it.

Vets Fighting Four Vets was founded in 2015 by Veteran Tony Falkner. The nonprofit focuses on veteran suicide, homelessness, and networking.

During the season of giving, Vets Fighting 4 Vets hope to provide Thanksgiving meals to vets and their families.

For the past few years, the nonprofit has been able to give out holiday means kits for people to be able to make their own dinner.

All you have to do is nominate a vet, veteran family, or yourself through email or Facebook message.

If you wanted to help donate supplies for meal kits, you could sponsor a family by purchasing items needed for meals. The meals included pre-sliced ham, potatoes, a vegetable, and pumpkin pie.

Falkner says vets spent many holidays away from friends and families and this is one small gesture to try to not have them alone.

“We all wrote a blank check for this country,” Faulkner said. “I think sometimes that a veteran feels their job went unnoticed and I feel like that too and we should be thanking the veterans that are struggling and even the ones that aren’t struggling.”

Vets fighting for vets is also doing a Christmas meal kit and working on providing gifts as well. Falkner says some requests for gifts have already come in.

“It’s the needs that you see a lot of these people ask for,” Falkner said. “I mean we’re talking shower supplies, clothes, underwear, socks, you know. It’s really that kind of thing and of course, it’s the wants for the kids. We want Christmas to be special for the kids as well.”

Christmas requests can be made through email or Facebook message as well.

For more information and the email for Vets Fighting 4 Vets, click here.

