New sports card shop opening in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The sports trading card market has made a rebound the past few years, and now there is a new shop that you can indulge in the hobby as you search for your favorite cards.

Jordan Hagedorn has opened “for the hobby sports cards” on Birch Street in Eau Claire.

Hagedorn started having pop-up card shows the past year, and the success of those led him to follow his passion and open up a permanent store.

The card market has exploded over the past two years, especially with people being at home more during the height of the pandemic and discovering, or rediscovering, the hobby.

Hagedorn, whose background includes being a sports agent in marketing, is excited to share a project that he calls a dream come true.

He is also excited to have the opportunity to give back to the Eau Claire neighborhood he grew up in.

“I grew up in Eau Claire and went to Longfellow (School) five blocks down the road. To have a business on Birch Street is really cool. Kind of a full circle moment, really. We used to live up on Mt. Simon and ride our bike to the Birch Street gas station and get cards and candy. Now, we have cards and some candy and a really fun environment for people to come and interact. I am a very nostalgic person and for me to be set up in the neighborhood I grew up and went to elementary school in and fell in love with cards with is very cool. "

The store will be open limited hours including “Black Friday” and “Small Business Saturday, with their hours expanding in December.

