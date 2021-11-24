Places to get a free Thanksgiving meal this year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A few places throughout the Chippewa Valley and Coulee Region are offering free Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 25, 2021.

If you’re in Eau Claire; The Saving Grace Lutheran Church is providing a traditional Thanksgiving meal from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Hope Gospel Mission is also offering a free meal.

If you’re looking for a mix of traditional and non-traditional food, or a later meal, Eau Juicy will have seafood specials and turkey day staples from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For those in the Coulee Region; La Crosse is offering a free community meal from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Dinner’s are available at the La Crosse Center for dine-in, carry-out, and delivery. Those needing food to be delivered can sign up online.

If you’re in the Onalaska area; the Armory in Onalaska at 910 Oak Forest Drive is offering a free meal. In-person dining will be offered from 11:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m. They will offer meals to go and home delivery in Holmen & Onalaska.

