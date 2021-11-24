Silver Spring Zing Masters dish out new holiday recipes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Right about now you’re probably finalizing that thanksgiving menu, rounding off the grocery list items, but do not go food shopping until you see what the Zing Masters at Silver Spring Foods are cooking up.

With Thanksgiving less than a day away Silver Spring Foods—the world’s largest grower and processor of horseradish—is offering up the Zing Masters experts sharing their favorite holiday recipes and top horseradish tips to add some zing to the table tomorrow.

Zing Masters Sarah Kolk and Victoria Neuman join Hello Wisconsin Wednesday to walk through turkey and cranberry sliders as well as roasted veggies with their new Everything Bagel Mustard.

Turkey Cranberry Sliders Recipe:

Ingredients:

12 Dinner rolls

2 cups Mashed potatoes

2 cups Dressing

12 slices of Turkey

3 cups Gravy

3/4 cup Silver Spring Cranberry Horseradish

4 Tbsp melted butter

Roasted Veggies with Everything Bagel Mustard

Ingredients:

⅓ cup Silver Spring Everything Bagel Mustard

3 T olive oil

1 T soy sauce

4-6 cups of fresh veggies cut into similarly sized pieces. In this recipe we used small red and white potatoes, yams, purple, white and orange carrots, brussel sprouts, cauliflower, asparagus, red onion, and yellow squash. You could use all root vegetables such as parsnips, rutabaga, turnips, sweet potato, yam, russet potato and carrots. The possibilities are endless.

2 T fresh oregano, thyme and rosemary finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

