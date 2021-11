EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Boys basketball action tips off as Eau Claire Memorial takes on Marshfield and Girls Basketball highlights (Elk Mound vs. Regis, Prescott vs. Altoona). UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball takes on St. Norbert and the Blugolds women’s hockey team looks to stay undefeated taking on Hamline.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.