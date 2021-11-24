Advertisement

Thanksgiving ideas from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin's Thanksgiving Turkey Cheese Board
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin's Thanksgiving Turkey Cheese Board(Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin)
By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Tina Peterson, with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, shares recipes for leftover turkey and a show-stopping cheese board.

Ingredients

Widmer’s One Year Cheddar cheese, thinly sliced

Arena SpringGreen Gouda cheese or Arena SpringGreen Smoked Gouda cheese, thinly sliced

Cedar Grove Havarti cheese, thinly sliced

Red Anjou pear

Thinly sliced prosciutto

Thinly sliced bresaola sausage or prosciutto

Mini cucumbers, halved lengthwise

Sweet mini bell peppers, stems removed, halved lengthwise and seeded

Pita crackers

Pitted green olives

Dried apricots

Fresh sage leaves

Black peppercorns

Seedless purple or red grapes

CHEESE

Look for the Proudly Wisconsin Badge when shopping for cheese. Any brand of Wisconsin Aged Cheddar, Gouda or Havarti can be used in this recipe.

Instructions

Cut the cheddar, gouda and havarti into triangles. Set aside two gouda slices. Place pear on a serving board. Arrange prosciutto around pear. Fill in board with cheddar, bresaola, cucumbers, gouda, havarti, bell peppers and crackers. Tuck in olives, dried apricots and sage. Cut reserved gouda slices into eyes, beak and feet. Attach peppercorns for pupils. Place eyes and beak on pear; arrange feet. Garnish board with grapes, prosciutto flowers and sage.

Wisconsin Cheese website

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Three people hurt in Dunn Co. crash
The DNR said that after below-average harvests in 2019 and 2020, 2021 seemed poised to provide...
Wisconsin DNR: Deer harvest down 14% on opening weekend from last year
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Wisconsin hits highest daily COVID-19 case count of 2021
Video from a doorbell camera shows Darrell Brooks shortly before his arrest.
WATCH: Doorbell video shows police catching up to Waukesha parade suspect
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Child is 6th death in Waukesha parade crash; suspect charged

Latest News

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
Organ Donation
The Bridge to Wonderland Parade is held in Downtown Chippewa Falls
Wonderland Parade preparations in Chippewa Falls
Registerd Dietitian Nutritionist Ruth Chipps shares a recipe for Ginger Cranberry Sauce
Harvest of the Month-Cranberries
The String Connection will perform as part of the Christmas at Hope concert
Christmas at Hope concert