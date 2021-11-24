Thanksgiving ideas from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin
Tina Peterson, with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, shares recipes for leftover turkey and a show-stopping cheese board.
Ingredients
Widmer’s One Year Cheddar cheese, thinly sliced
Arena SpringGreen Gouda cheese or Arena SpringGreen Smoked Gouda cheese, thinly sliced
Cedar Grove Havarti cheese, thinly sliced
Red Anjou pear
Thinly sliced prosciutto
Thinly sliced bresaola sausage or prosciutto
Mini cucumbers, halved lengthwise
Sweet mini bell peppers, stems removed, halved lengthwise and seeded
Pita crackers
Pitted green olives
Dried apricots
Fresh sage leaves
Black peppercorns
Seedless purple or red grapes
CHEESE
Look for the Proudly Wisconsin Badge when shopping for cheese. Any brand of Wisconsin Aged Cheddar, Gouda or Havarti can be used in this recipe.
Instructions
Cut the cheddar, gouda and havarti into triangles. Set aside two gouda slices. Place pear on a serving board. Arrange prosciutto around pear. Fill in board with cheddar, bresaola, cucumbers, gouda, havarti, bell peppers and crackers. Tuck in olives, dried apricots and sage. Cut reserved gouda slices into eyes, beak and feet. Attach peppercorns for pupils. Place eyes and beak on pear; arrange feet. Garnish board with grapes, prosciutto flowers and sage.
