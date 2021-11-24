Thanksgiving ideas from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Tina Peterson, with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, shares recipes for leftover turkey and a show-stopping cheese board.

Ingredients

Widmer’s One Year Cheddar cheese, thinly sliced

Arena SpringGreen Gouda cheese or Arena SpringGreen Smoked Gouda cheese, thinly sliced

Cedar Grove Havarti cheese, thinly sliced

Red Anjou pear

Thinly sliced prosciutto

Thinly sliced bresaola sausage or prosciutto

Mini cucumbers, halved lengthwise

Sweet mini bell peppers, stems removed, halved lengthwise and seeded

Pita crackers

Pitted green olives

Dried apricots

Fresh sage leaves

Black peppercorns

Seedless purple or red grapes

CHEESE

Look for the Proudly Wisconsin Badge when shopping for cheese. Any brand of Wisconsin Aged Cheddar, Gouda or Havarti can be used in this recipe.

Instructions

Cut the cheddar, gouda and havarti into triangles. Set aside two gouda slices. Place pear on a serving board. Arrange prosciutto around pear. Fill in board with cheddar, bresaola, cucumbers, gouda, havarti, bell peppers and crackers. Tuck in olives, dried apricots and sage. Cut reserved gouda slices into eyes, beak and feet. Attach peppercorns for pupils. Place eyes and beak on pear; arrange feet. Garnish board with grapes, prosciutto flowers and sage.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.