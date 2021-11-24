Advertisement

Three children to be released from the hospital after Waukesha parade injuries

(Jeffrey Phelps | AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three children injured in the Waukesha Christmas Parade crash will be able to go home for Thanksgiving as they recover from their injuries, Children’s Wisconsin announced Wednesday.

The hospital noted 10 children are still being cared for.

Five children are in critical condition, two are in fair condition and three are in good condition.

There is one fewer child in critical condition currently, one fewer in fair and one fewer in good condition from the day before.

The hospital also noted Tuesday that an 8-year-old boy had died of his injuries, giving its “deepest sympathy and sorrow.” Jackson Sparks passed away Tuesday, according to a post from Life Point Church on Facebook and an update shared on a GoFundMe fundraiser. He was walking in the parade along with his brother.

The hospital noted that families who need emotional support can call the Children’s Wisconsin Mental and Behavioral Health Helpline at 414-266-6500. They can also call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa County dispatchers ask that people avoid County Road T at 60th Avenue while...
Crews respond to fire in Chippewa County
FILE
Three people hurt in Dunn Co. crash
The DNR said that after below-average harvests in 2019 and 2020, 2021 seemed poised to provide...
Wisconsin DNR: Deer harvest down 14% on opening weekend from last year
Video from a doorbell camera shows Darrell Brooks shortly before his arrest.
WATCH: Doorbell video shows police catching up to Waukesha parade suspect
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Wisconsin hits highest daily COVID-19 case count of 2021

Latest News

Great Rivers United Way
United Way develops new volunteer hub for holiday events
Pumpkin Pie
Logan Middle School students providing pies for Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Thanksgiving Turkey Cheese Board
Thanksgiving Turkey Cheese Board
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 11/24/2021 4 p.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 11/24/2021 4 p.m.