United Way develops new volunteer hub for holiday events

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - Great Rivers United Way is trying to help organizations in the Coulee Region find volunteers for holiday events.

The Ugetconnected website now has a “Holiday Helpes & Wish Lists” tab that lists different events and donation drives that are in need of assistance.

Organizations such as the Salvation Army, La Crosse YMCA, the La Crosse School District, and the Hunger Task Force all have initiatives which either need volunteers or donations.

“A lot of the groups are looking for people who can volunteer their time and attention,” Community Engagement Coordinator Anne Pappe said. “They need help to volunteer at an event, setting up or cleaning up, or helping with collections, so I really think there’s something for everyone if people would go to Ugetconnected.org and look.”

Ugetconnected is a partnership between the Great Rivers United Way, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Viterbo University, and Western Technical college.

Pappe says the goal is to continue cultivating the volunteer hub for future events outside the holiday season.

