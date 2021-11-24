Wisconsin dairy cows ahead in production for eighth straight month

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There was no slow down by our dairy cows in October. For the 8th straight month Wisconsin dairy cows produced more milk than they did for the same month a year earlier. In October total output reached 2.65 billion pounds—up almost 3% from last October but a little lower than September output. Part of the reason is that cow numbers in October were up across the state—to 1.28 million, about 21,000 head more than a year ago. But production per cow was down about 6 pounds from last year to 1,990 pounds in October. Nationally milk production in October was down slightly in the 24 top milk producing states. California continues to lead the nation in milk production with 3.33 billion pounds in October with South Dakota have the biggest jump in production—up over 15% from a year ago. Only 8 of those top 24 milk producing states had higher production in October.

We now have a pretty good idea of how the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will be spent in Wisconsin. That includes $550 billion beyond what the federal government had already planned to spend on infrastructure projects in the state. Governor Tony Evers, not the state Legislature, has the final say on how that money will be spent. The biggest chunk, just over $5 billion, will be used for highway projects. Another $841 million goes for our water infrastructure, $592 million to improve public transportation in the state, $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs, $198 million dollars for airports and other infrastructure development and $100 million for broadband expansion to cover up to 1.2 million people in the state.

While it may be harder getting some of the essentials for Thanksgiving dinner, there will be no shortage of eggs. New USDA numbers show the 390 million hens that laid eggs in October kept busy. They added 9.61 billion eggs for the month with over 8.3 billion of those eggs being table eggs with the rest used for hatching. Leading the way, as always, was Iowa with over 1.285 billion eggs in October with Indiana a distant second with 931 million eggs. Wisconsin ranks 15th in egg production with just over 181 million in October—down about 9 million from a year ago. We had just over 7.1 million laying hens in October.

