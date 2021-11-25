Advertisement

9 injured in Amish buggy crash in Taylor County

(WCAX)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Nine people were injured after a vehicle hit an Amish buggy in Taylor County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to the crash on County Hwy E in the Town of Little Black around 2:45 p.m. An initial investigation found the buggy had been traveling north on County Hwy E. The vehicle was also headed north behind the buggy when it rear-ended the buggy at highway speeds.

There were ten people in the buggy at the time of the crash. Nine people were injured, with eight of them requiring medical transport. The vehicle was driven by Skyler Oplet, 35, of Medford. Operating under the influence of a controlled substance and inattentive driving appear to be factors in the crash. Oplet is currently in custody at the Taylor County Jail.

The crash is still under investigation.

