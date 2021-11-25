Advertisement

Gov. Evers encourages Wisconsinites to shop local this holiday season

State Street in Madison (Curt Lenz/WMTV)
State Street in Madison (Curt Lenz/WMTV)(NBC15)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers is encouraging Wisconsin residents to shop local this holiday season, officially announcing Nov. 27-Dec. 31 as “Shop Small Wisconsin.”

The initiative is meant to support small businesses.

“Small businesses are the hearts of many Main Streets and communities in every corner of the state,” the Governor’s office said.

By shopping local, Wisconsinites contribute to the continued economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can find local businesses near you at mainstreetwi.com.

