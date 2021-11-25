How to enjoy your Thanksgiving feast without getting sick

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Many will splurge this Thanksgiving, enjoying their annual feasts.

However, overeating can turn a thankful night into one to forget.

Prevea Health Family Medicine Dr. Berkin Ulgen said it’s important people pace themselves.

“The sensation of fullness can lag behind how much were eating,” he said. “So, again, just taking a break, maybe going for a quick or doing something fun for a little bit and then coming back to it if you’re still hungry, absolutely.”

Ulgen said avoiding an upset stomach requires more than taking breaks from eating.

People also have to diversify what goes into their body.

“A lot of times we’ll talk about using the plate method,” he said. “So kind of have your carbs being about 25 percent, your vegetables being a good 50 percent if you can and then your proteins another 25 percent.”

He added people should load up on vegetables early because they are high in fiber.

Another thing people want to avoid is GERD, which is similar to acid reflux.

“If we eat a lot that can sort of cause some reflex for some people,” Ulgen said. “So making sure, if you have a big meal, waiting a couple of hours, two or three hours, before you go to bed can be helpful.”

He also said people should avoid mixing coffee and alcohol.

While eating too much may only cause discomfort for most people, Ulgen said each year some end up hospitalized with very serious ailments.

“If you have any sort of medical conditions, like, this time of year in the hospital we’ll see admissions for like congestive heart failure patients for consuming a lot of sodium and so being sort of mindful of what your parameters are that you established with your physician,” he said.

Ulgen also said people with diabetes should closely watch their blood sugar.

He added it’s OK for people who are dieting to have a big meal on Thanksgiving as long as they don’t make a habit of it.

