One person in custody after disturbance involving a weapon in Eau Claire Thursday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A large police presence could be seen on Thanksgiving morning at a mobile home park in northeast Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Police Department was called to the Villa Diann Mobile Home Park, located northeast of the North Crossing exit off of Highway 53 between Eau Claire and Lake Hallie, around 10 a.m. for a disturbance involving a weapon.

Police quickly set up a perimeter around one of the homes and were joined by crews from Eau Claire Fire and Rescue. After communicating with someone inside the home, one person was taken into custody.

Eau Claire Police public information officer Josh Miller told WEAU there were no reports of injuries. The situation was resolved in about an hour.

