Packers stock sale nets more than $41 million in 8 days

Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)
Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- The Green Bay Packers have sold more than $41 million worth of stock in just over a week into their sixth stock offering in franchise history.

The team said Wednesday it had sold more than 138,000 shares of stock, at $300 a share.

The NFL’s only community-owned club last offered stock 10 years ago.

WLUK-TV reports that more than half of the 300,000 shares being offered remain available.

The stock sale is set to run until Feb. 25, unless all available shares are sold before that.

Packers leaders say they will use the money to fund upgrades to Lambeau Field, including new video boards.

