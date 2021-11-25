Advertisement

Skydiver, Wisconsin Cranberries team up to collect a Thanksgiving staple

Jeff Provenzano sky dives into a cranberry field in Manitowish Waters, Wisconsin, USA on 27...
Jeff Provenzano sky dives into a cranberry field in Manitowish Waters, Wisconsin, USA on 27 September, 2021. // SI202111240012(Red Bull)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To celebrate one of Thanksgiving’s staples, a professional skydiver collected his cranberries this year by diving into a marsh in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association teamed up with Red Bull athlete Jeff Provenzano, who specializes as an aerial stunt coordinator.

Provenzano is a master skydiver and good at swooping, or flying low and parallel to the ground, which is perfect for picking up cranberries. He traveled to a cranberry marsh in Manitowish Waters to make his pick-up.

More than half the world’s cranberries come from Wisconsin each year. Wisconsin Cranberries noted this means around 4.5-5.5 million barrels of the official state fruit of the Badger State are grown here annually.

The association added that Provenzano has completed over 19,000 skydives in his lifetime and holds both national and world titles, which include world records.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa County dispatchers ask that people avoid County Road T at 60th Avenue while...
Crews respond to fire in Chippewa County
When police arrived, they found 5-year-old Namaus and 3-year-old Evelyn tucked in their beds.
Mother charged with murdering her two young children
The DCHD must move to a crisis model for notifying positive cases and contact tracing efforts...
Dunn County enters crisis standards–highest covid-19 case rate of 2021
A disturbance involving a weapon was reported to the ECPD Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. One person...
One person in custody after disturbance involving a weapon in Eau Claire Thursday
American Screening LLC has recalled 153,336 total units of its 70% ethyl alcohol gel hand...
FDA announces nationwide recall on hand sanitizer

Latest News

Free Thanksgiving Meals
Local Organizations Serve Free Thanksgiving Meals
Festival Foods Turkey Trot Returns
Festival Foods Turkey Trot Returns to Eau Claire
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 11/25/2021 5 p.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 11/25/2021 5 p.m.
Volunteers from around the area create a made from scratch meal for the community
Marshfield Community Thanksgiving provides meal and joy through volunteers
dinner
Community Dinners in the Coulee Region