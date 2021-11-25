Advertisement

Trauma helplines expanded following Waukesha parade crash

People gather in Waukesha's Cutler Park for a candlelight vigil for those affected by the...
People gather in Waukesha's Cutler Park for a candlelight vigil for those affected by the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 in Waukesha, Wis.. The event was hosted by the Association of Waukesha Congregations with participation by the Brookfield - Elm Grove Interfaith Network (BEGIN) and the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee.(Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — As people in Waukesha and elsewhere continue to cope with trauma following six deaths and more than 60 injuries after a man drove an SUV through a holiday parade, mental health experts are offering new ways to get help.

Children’s Wisconsin hospital in Milwaukee on Monday launched a new helpline for people and families seeking support.

The hospital said the hotline had received dozens of calls as of Tuesday afternoon.

Local organizations have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for victims and mental health professionals have been sharing new and existing resources to help people process grief.

The suspect in the killings, Darrell Brooks Jr., is charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and is expected to face a sixth count after an 8-year-old boy died Tuesday.

