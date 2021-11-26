5-year-old child killed in shooting in Minneapolis suburb

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A 5-year-old child was killed by a 13-year-old who shot a gun at a home in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said the 13-year-old boy was handlings the gun as he and several other youths were making a social media video. After a preliminary investigation, the investigators believed the 13-year-old accidentally shot the boy. Officers tried to render first aid to the child once they arrived, but the boy died at the home. The 13-year-old was arrested and held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. Police are still investigating the death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.