Advertisement

5-year-old child killed in shooting in Minneapolis suburb

A 5-year-old child was killed by a 13-year-old who shot a gun at a home in the Minneapolis...
A 5-year-old child was killed by a 13-year-old who shot a gun at a home in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park.(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A 5-year-old child was killed by a 13-year-old who shot a gun at a home in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said the 13-year-old boy was handlings the gun as he and several other youths were making a social media video. After a preliminary investigation, the investigators believed the 13-year-old accidentally shot the boy. Officers tried to render first aid to the child once they arrived, but the boy died at the home. The 13-year-old was arrested and held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. Police are still investigating the death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A disturbance involving a weapon was reported to the ECPD Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. One person...
One person in custody after disturbance involving a weapon in Eau Claire Thursday
An illustration of a muskie (musky) provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources...
Looking to beat freeze, Minnesota man lands record muskie
9 injured in Amish buggy crash in Taylor County
Generic photo of an ambulance.
Minnesota man dies in apparent hunting accident in Wisconsin
The Pablo Center says information about refunds and the rescheduled performance have been sent...
Friday night’s sold-out Them Coulee Boys concert is canceled

Latest News

Wisconsin children lead state with most COVID-19 cases overall
Nine children remain hospitalized after Waukesha Christmas Parade, none in critical condition
To thank staff for their hard work and dedication throughout the pandemic, one hospital system...
Mayo Clinic offers staff a day of thanks
State park and forest passes go on sale Friday