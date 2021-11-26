Advertisement

Black Friday shopping at Fleet Farm

By Phoebe Murray
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Holiday shopping and Black Friday deals are already underway, with millions of Americans expected to hit stores as they make up for lost time due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The doors at Fleet Farm opened on the dot at 5 a.m. Friday with more than 600 shoppers making their way through the store within the first hour.

Shoppers and Fleet Farm staff join Hello Wisconsin Friday morning, discussing what steals and deals are worth waking up before the sun rises for.

