Festival Foods Turkey Trot returns to Eau Claire

By Max Cotton
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More than 3,000 people “trotted” through Thursday morning’s cold temperatures for the return of the annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot.

The event raises money for the local YMCA and Boys & Girls Clubs.

Runners ran through a five-mile course of the two-mile walk.

Some also brought their four-legged friends for the dog walk.

Jen Ekblad is one of the race’s coordinators. She said it’s great to be back in-person after the pandemic forced the 2020 Turkey Trot to go virtual.

“It’s so wonderful to have people back out here and able to be in person and benefiting two great organization,” she said. “Obviously, we’ve had a lot of people turn up today even though it’s a little chilly so there’s a lot of people with some big hearts here just supporting these organizations.”

The Eau Claire race is one of nine Festival Foods Turkey Trots across Wisconsin. It’s the 14th annual event in Eau Claire.

