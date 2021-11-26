Advertisement

Friday night’s sold-out Them Coulee Boys concert is canceled

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In coordination with Them Coulee Boys band members and management, Pablo Center at the Confluence is announcing it has had to make the decision to postpone the sold-out Them Coulee Boys concert taking place in Jamf Theatre at Pablo Center on Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Despite the band being fully vaccinated, they regret to share that there has been a breakthrough case of COVID-19. In order to ensure the safety of the rest of the band, Pablo Center staff and crew, and patrons, they are rescheduling the performance to Dec. 30, 2021.

The Pablo Center says information about refunds and the rescheduled performance have been sent to ticket-holders, and more details will be provided as final decisions are made.

Ticket-holders with questions are encouraged to reach out to the box office via email at boxoffice@pablocenter.org or via phone Monday - Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 715-832-2787.

