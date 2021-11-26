Many give thanks to Minnesota for producing the most turkeys

Advertisement

Minnesota was the nation’s leader in turkey production in 2020 with 40 million birds.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Based on the numbers, there is a good chance that a Thanksgiving turkey came from Minnesota.

Minnesota farmers grow about 45 million turkeys a year on more than 500 farms, or nearly 18% of the country’s turkey supply, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Americans should eat about 46 million turkeys on Thanksgiving.

Minnesota was the nation’s leader in turkey production in 2020 with 40 million birds. That is nine million more than North Carolina, which is No. 2 in production. South Dakota produces about 5 million turkeys a year and North Dakota about 1 million.

