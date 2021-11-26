Mayo Clinic offers staff a day of thanks

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hospital staff around the country, and the state, including locally here in Eau Claire, have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to be on the rise.

To thank staff for their hard work and dedication throughout the pandemic, one hospital system in Eau Claire gave its staff the day off Friday.

Mayo Clinic closed most of its outpatient practices and suspended surgeries Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, to offer staff a day of thanks.

Mayo Clinic’s President says the day is meant to give staff time to recharge so they can continue to deliver the best possible patient care.

