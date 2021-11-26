Advertisement

Mayo Clinic offers staff a day of thanks

To thank staff for their hard work and dedication throughout the pandemic, one hospital system...
To thank staff for their hard work and dedication throughout the pandemic, one hospital system in Eau Claire gave its staff the day off Friday.(KEYC News Now)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hospital staff around the country, and the state, including locally here in Eau Claire, have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to be on the rise.

To thank staff for their hard work and dedication throughout the pandemic, one hospital system in Eau Claire gave its staff the day off Friday.

Mayo Clinic closed most of its outpatient practices and suspended surgeries Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, to offer staff a day of thanks.

Mayo Clinic’s President says the day is meant to give staff time to recharge so they can continue to deliver the best possible patient care.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A disturbance involving a weapon was reported to the ECPD Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. One person...
One person in custody after disturbance involving a weapon in Eau Claire Thursday
An illustration of a muskie (musky) provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources...
Looking to beat freeze, Minnesota man lands record muskie
9 injured in Amish buggy crash in Taylor County
Generic photo of an ambulance.
Minnesota man dies in apparent hunting accident in Wisconsin
The Pablo Center says information about refunds and the rescheduled performance have been sent...
Friday night’s sold-out Them Coulee Boys concert is canceled

Latest News

Wisconsin children lead state with most COVID-19 cases overall
Nine children remain hospitalized after Waukesha Christmas Parade, none in critical condition
A 5-year-old child was killed by a 13-year-old who shot a gun at a home in the Minneapolis...
5-year-old child killed in shooting in Minneapolis suburb
State park and forest passes go on sale Friday